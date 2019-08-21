[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar, Timber House, is offering a series of cocktail promotions until the end of September.Each promotion runs for three weeks: Summer Tropical from Aug. 1-21, Traditional Korean from Aug. 22 to Sept. 11 and Refreshing & Relaxing from Sept. 12-30.Welcome dishes will be served, including pickled cherry, Gouda cheese and banana creme brule. Guests can ask bartenders to create customized cocktails. Each cocktail costs 27,000 won ($22).For more information or reservations, call the Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.The Thirsty Moon Beer Festival takes place from Aug. 30-31 at Mayfield Hotel’s outdoor garden and terrace.A wide variety of local, imported and handmade beer will be available. The buffet station includes Buffalo wings, sausages and bacon pancakes. Latin band Vida Loca will perform at the event.The entrance fee is 25,000 won per day. Tickets reserved via Naver for Aug. 31 receive a 15 percent discount.For more information, call the hotel at (02) 2660-9040.Glad Live Gangnam has a deal for brides-to-be.The package includes a bridal shower box and one night’s stay for four people. The box contains balloons that spell out “bride-to-be,” a bottle of Moet & Chandon rose champagne, flower bracelets and eight cans of beer.It ranges in price from 290,000 won to 520,000 won, depending on the room type, and is available until the end of October. For more information, call Glad Live Gangnam at (02) 6177-5000.InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Italian restaurant Sky Lounge presents the weekend menu Il Brunch.Il Brunch starts with Aperol Spritz, one of the most common types of aperitif in Italy. Four types of pass-around selections are available, along with a buffet.Il Brunch is available every weekend from Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 12-15.It costs 79,000 won per person. A glass of champagne can be added for an additional 20,000 won. Unlimited champagne along with brunch is available at 139,000 won.For reservations and inquiries, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.L’Escape hotel’s contemporary restaurant L’Amant Secret and bar Marque d’Amour are holding a gala dinner on Aug. 30.Under the theme of “Flavor Pairing,” the restaurant will prepare an eight-course meal using produce that represents the four seasons.Dinner will be paired with six cocktails made by bartender Simone Caporale of Taxonomy, including her signature Summer Bubble cocktail and a dessert cocktail inspired by Namsan.The gala dinner, which costs 250,000 won per person, can accommodate up to 40 guests. For more information or reservations, call L’Amant Secret at (02) 317-4003.