GE Healthcare’s AI aims to streamline hospital management in Korea

The machine-learning AI is being displayed at the K-Hospital Fair 2019 taking place at Coex in Gangnam, Seoul, from Wednesday through Friday.
|Mural (GE Healthcare)
Mural has been launched at seven hospitals in the US, the UK and Canada. It is awaiting commercialization approval from the Korean authorities. Korea University Hospital will be the first Korean medical institute to adopt the system in two to three years.
Mural aggregates all of the scattered data about patients held by a hospital, prioritizes the information, and alerts health care providers about the patient who requires the quickest medical attention and the necessary treatment.
Each patient’s clinical data is updated in real-time on the Mural dashboard, which can be accessed through a web browser on portable devices or computers. This allows for remote monitoring, significantly cutting down on travel time at a large hospital during medical emergencies.
Park Jong-hoon, president of Korea University Hospital, said the hospital would implement Mural on a step-by-step basis starting with the emergency room.
Johns Hopkins University, the first hospital to adopt Mural, has seen dramatically reduced waiting time for patients and up to 22 beds secured after discharging recovered patients in a timely manner, according to Kerrie Hauge, managing director of GE Healthcare.
|Managing Director Kerrie Hauge (GE Healthcare)
|Park Jong-hoon, president of Korea University Hospital (GE Healthcare)
Hauge, speaking at the company’s press event titled “Beyond Digital Technologies, the Future of Healthcare,” said the GE Healthcare AI system has almost 50 analytics that have different focus areas and are expanding.
The next analytics GE Healthcare would consider developing, as suggested by professor Park, is in the area of medical reimbursement.
GE Healthcare has so far not run into any problems regarding patient data and privacy, Hauge said, adding that the firm has thoroughly studied medical privacy law for each market.
|GE Healthcare booth at the K-Hospital Fair 2019 (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
|A GE Healthcare official explains Mural (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)