N. Korea continued nuclear program in 2018 in Yongbyon: IAEA

By Kim So-hyun
  • Published : Aug 21, 2019 - 13:11
  • Updated : Aug 21, 2019 - 13:53

North Korea continued and further developed its nuclear program last year at a 5-megawatt reactor in Yongbyon, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its annual report.

According to the IAEA report that will be submitted to the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York next month, the agency observed through satellite imagery “indications that were consistent with the operation of the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant (five-megawatt) reactor until mid-August 2018.” 


(Yonhap)

The IAEA said in the annual report that from mid-August through November 2018, there were indications of intermittent reactor operation, and in December 2018 there were no indications of reactor operation.

“Starting in the first quarter of 2018, activities were observed near the Kuryong River, which may have been related to changes to the cooling system for the light water reactor under construction and/or the five-megawatt reactor,” the report reads.

“Between late April and early May 2018, there were indications of the operation of the steam plant that serves the radiochemical laboratory. The duration of the steam plant’s operation was not sufficient to have supported the reprocessing of a complete core from the five-megawatt plant.”

The IAEA also said it observed indications consistent with the use of the centrifuge enrichment facility known to be located within the Yongbyon nuclear fuel rod fabrication plant, and activities consistent with the fabrication of reactor components as well as the possible transfer of these components into the reactor building.

The agency said it evaluated all relevant information, including satellite imagery and open source information, about a group of buildings within a security perimeter near Pyongyang, and the size of the main building and the characteristics of the associated infrastructure are not inconsistent with a centrifuge enrichment facility.

The agency added that the continuation and further development of North Korea’s nuclear program last year are clear violations of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and are deeply regrettable.

