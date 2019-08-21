Go to Mobile Version

[Video] Trendy treats on offer at Seoul Dessert Fair 2019

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Aug 21, 2019 - 11:27
  • Updated : Aug 21, 2019 - 11:43

South Korea’s biggest dessert festival, the Seoul Dessert Fair, closed the doors on its 23rd event last weekend at the Setec exhibition hall in Gangnam, Seoul.



(Shot and edited by Choi Ji-won / The Korea Herald)


The three-day event ran Friday to Sunday and garnered more than 30,000 visitors. Around 240 dessert shop owners and individual sellers from around the country presented assorted confections ranging from seasonal sweets to those following the latest trends.

Traditional Korean treats and foreign sweets festooned the exhibition hall.

The next fair is slated for Oct. 19-20 at the Kintex exhibition hall in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and will feature a Halloween theme.

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)
 
Seoul Dessert Fair 2019 (Choi Ji-won/The Korea Herald)




