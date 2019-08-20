BTS nominated in 5 categories for 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop boy band BTS has been nominated for American TV channel MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards in the Best Group category, raising the number of its nominations to five, the TV channel's website showed Tuesday.In its previous announcement last month, MTV said BTS was nominated in four categories for the globally coveted awards."Boy With Luv," BTS' latest single featuring Halsey, is competing in the Best Collaboration category for the fan-voted music awards, whose final awards ceremony is set for Aug. 26 at New Jersey's Prudential Center.The main track of "Map of the Soul: Persona" is also competing in three other categories -- Best K-pop, Best Art Direction and Best Choreography -- according to MTV. The Best K-pop category was newly added this year, and five other Korean bands -- BLACKPINK, EXO, NCT 127, Monsta X and TXT -- are also competing.Upon its release in April, the latest BTS album, "Persona," made a sensation across the globe, becoming the third BTS album to top Billboard's main albums chart, the Billboard 200.Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of BTS, said the boy band has been recognized worldwide for music, performance, visual content and in many other fields.This year's MTV Video Music Awards will be given in a total of 23 categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. (Yonhap)