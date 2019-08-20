SsangYong Motor launches gasoline-powered Korando

The carmaker has improved safety of the 1.5-liter turbo gasoline model by installing seven air bags and other safety features, including lane keeping assist, driver awareness assist and autonomous emergency braking systems.
The launch came six months after the company unveiled the 2.0-liter diesel Korando here in February.
|Korando gasoline (SsangYong Motor)
The vehicle is aimed at meeting fast growth of the C-segment gasoline SUV market, the company said. The number of gasoline-powered C-segment SUVs is expected to double to 25,240 units this year from 10,860 last year, the company said, citing local data.
SsangYong touted the Korando as the most affordable SUV with a high-performance engine and quality interior features.
It is also certified as a super ultra-low emission vehicle in a first for a domestically manufactured SUV. The certification is given to vehicles emitting less than 0.019 gram per kilometer of hydrocarbon and nitrogen oxide, with discounts on public parking and toll offered.
The price of the Korando gasoline ranges from 23 million won to 28 million won ($19,000-23,000).
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)