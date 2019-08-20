‘Slow Life Slow Live’ festival adds Kodaline to lineup

ENTERTAINMENT

Poster for “Slow Life Slow Live” (Private Curve)

The third annual “Slow Life Slow Live” festival has added Irish band Kodaline to its lineup, with a total of nine artists confirmed so far.Consisting of Steve Garrigan, Mark Prendergast, Vincent May and Jason Boland, the band was nominated for the BBC Sound of 2013 upon its 2012 debut. It has released three studio albums, most recently “Politics of Living” in 2018.The quintet joins South Korean pop vocalists Lee Juck and John Park, along with Lukas Graham, Gallant, Ady Suleiman, Jakubi and Carly Rae Jepsen -- whose biggest hit, “Call Me Maybe,” spent nine consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.The biggest name on the list for Korean fans has to be Sting, whose 17 Grammy awards and multiple hits have earned him enormous popularity here. “Shape of My Heart,” used in the film “Leon: The Professional,” is one of Sting’s most beloved songs here.The festival will run Oct. 5-6 at Olympic Park in eastern Seoul, with the rest of the lineup set to be released soon. Tickets range in cost between 99,000 won ($82) -- early-bird tickets for the second day -- and 196,000 won, and are available at Melon Ticket and wemakeprice.com.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)