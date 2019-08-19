Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Actors Bae Jong-ok, Jung Jae-young to present film award at Busan

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Aug 19, 2019 - 15:57
  • Updated : Aug 19, 2019 - 15:57

The annual Busan International Film Festival is gearing up for its October opening, as it named actors Bae Jong-ok, Jung Jae-young as presenters for this year’s “Actor & Actress of the Year” award.

Organizers for this year’s BIFF made the announcement Monday, ahead of the festival that will be held Oct. 3-12 this year. The award will be announced at the closing ceremony on Oct. 12, and will receive 5 million won ($4,130) in prize money.

Actors Bae Jong-ok (left) and Jung Jae-young (BIFF)


The award was created to shine light on up-and-coming young actors and actresses in the country and is given to those who have performed admirably in indie films competing at the festival. Notable recipients in the past include Choi Hee-seo of “Our Body,” Lee Joo-young of “Maggie,” who won last year, and Choi Woo-shik of “Set Me Free.”


By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114