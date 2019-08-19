Actors Bae Jong-ok, Jung Jae-young to present film award at Busan

ENTERTAINMENT

Actors Bae Jong-ok (left) and Jung Jae-young (BIFF)

The annual Busan International Film Festival is gearing up for its October opening, as it named actors Bae Jong-ok, Jung Jae-young as presenters for this year’s “Actor & Actress of the Year” award.Organizers for this year’s BIFF made the announcement Monday, ahead of the festival that will be held Oct. 3-12 this year. The award will be announced at the closing ceremony on Oct. 12, and will receive 5 million won ($4,130) in prize money.The award was created to shine light on up-and-coming young actors and actresses in the country and is given to those who have performed admirably in indie films competing at the festival. Notable recipients in the past include Choi Hee-seo of “Our Body,” Lee Joo-young of “Maggie,” who won last year, and Choi Woo-shik of “Set Me Free.”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)