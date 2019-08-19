‘Moon Palace’ highlights ‘Korea in Denmark’ exhibition in Copenhagen

LIFE&STYLE

Visitors of the “Korea in Denmark - Welcome to the Moon Palace: Wolseong” are seen during the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Gyeongju National Research Institute)

Wolseong (Moon Palace), a now-destroyed royal dwelling of the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.-A.D. 935), is now the subject of a Danish exhibition held to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.The Gyeongju National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage of the Cultural Heritage Administration, along with Gyeongju City, has been hosting the exhibition “Korea in Denmark - Welcome to the Moon Palace: Wolseong” at the Nikolaj Kunsthal in Copenhagen, Denmark, set to continue until Sept.8.The whole exhibition consists of three sections. Sections 1 ‘A journey to AD 101’ -- referring to the year the palace was built -- and section 2 “Tou, play with Lego!” are held on the first floor. The latter features 11 photographs of Tou (clay figures) from Wolseong, combined with the Lego blocks.Section 3, “Moonlight of Place and Mystery” is held on the second floor.Seoul and Copenhagen have designated 2019 as a “year of exchange,” and the CHA officials said that the exhibition is held in hopes of promoting friendship between the two countries, while introducing Korean history and culture to other countries.The exhibition is held from Tuesday until Sunday, between noon and 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekends.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)