Can LG smart fridge actually tweet?

A fan of singer Ariana Grande, named Dorothy, tweeted Aug. 8 that she was posting via LG’s smart fridge as her mother had taken away her smartphone.
“I do not know if this is going to tweet. I am talking to my fridge, What the (explicit) my mom confiscated all of my electronics again,” read the tweet, indicating its source device as the LG Smart Refrigerator.
|(LG Electronics homepage)
Dorothy’s followers showed support for her by retweeting with the hashtag #FreeDorothy, calling on her mother to return her electronic devices. This was even retweeted by LG Electronics on Tuesday.
However, some media outlets specializing in IT questioned whether the source of tweets had been manipulated to indicate a particular device. They said the LG smart fridge does not have a function to tweet.
An LG Electronics official refuted this claim, saying, “The latest smart fridge model has the web browsing function and it is considered possible to access Twitter.”
LG’s smart fridge has been relatively lesser known than Samsung Electronics’ Family Hub.
The latest smart fridge model by LG features a 29-inch transparent display that works as a touch screen, voice recognition platforms Google Assistant and Alexa, a wide angle camera and a Bluetooth speaker. It runs on Windows.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)