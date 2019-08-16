Asiana Airlines expands Incheon-New York routes

BUSINESS

(Asiana Airlines)

South Korean full-service carrier Asiana Airlines said Friday that it would expand its Incheon-New York route to twice a day starting Nov. 24.The air carrier currently flies Incheon-New York route only once in the morning. The newly added flight will depart from Incheon at 9:50 p.m. and the company plans to assign the new A350 flight, which can sit 311 passengers for user convenience during the long-haul flight.The company said that this new route would benefit those who want to depart to New York after work on weekdays.As part of the route expansion promotion, Asiana Airlines said it would offer discount tickets for New York tour bus The Ride, One World Observatory and Empire Outlet to those who purchased tickets from Aug. 19 to Sept. 1.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)