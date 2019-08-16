Cheong Wa Dae holds NSC meeting over NK projectiles

NATIONAL

Aug. 2 photograph of national security director Chung Eui-yong and other officials at a National Security Council meeting. Yonhap

South Korea’s presidential office on Friday convened an emergency National Security Council meeting following North Korea’s latest projectile launches.“An emergency NSC meeting was called, and the North Korea’s short-range projectiles and the overall military security situation on the Korean Peninsula was reviewed,” Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement. The meeting was held at 9 a.m., presided by national security director Chung Eui-yong.Earlier in the day, the North fired two as-yet unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from its east coast.The NSC called on North Korea to stop short-range weapon launches, saying that the North’s actions could heighten military tension on the peninsula, the statement said.The North has conducted six weapons tests since July 25, and has stated that the launches are protests against the ongoing South Korea-US joint military drills.South Korean and US militaries and intelligence organizations are currently analyzing Friday’s projectiles, but the allies are said to consider it likely that they are short-range missiles.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)