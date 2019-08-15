Chinese-speaking K-pop stars side with mainland China against protesters

ENTERTAINMENT

From left: Lay of EXO, Jackson of Got7, Lai Guan-lin from the disbanded group Wanna One. (Yonhap)

As Hong Kong citizens intensify their protests against a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, Chinese-speaking K-pop stars are showing their support for the “One China” policy via social media.Lay of EXO ended a modeling contract with Samsung Electronics because, according to the agency representing him in China, the company’s global website does not adhere to the policy, which holds that the territories of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao belong to the state of China.After the contract termination was reported, the Chinese member uploaded an image to Instagram bearing the message “What a shame for Hong Kong.”Others who have expressed similar views on social media are Victoria of F(x); Jun and The 8 of Seventeen; Zhou Jieqiong from now-disbanded Pristin; and Cheng Xiao, Mei Qi, and Xuan Yi of WJSN.Stars who are not from mainland China are also supporting China, including Jackson of Got7, who is from Hong Kong; and Lai Guan-lin from the disbanded group Wanna One, who is from Taiwan.Though the extradition bill has been suspended, protests have continued and are evolving into a broader pro-democracy movement.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)