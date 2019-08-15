Go to Mobile Version

Typhoon Krosa forecast to pass over East Sea

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 15, 2019 - 17:18
  • Updated : Aug 15, 2019 - 17:18

Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th typhoon, is forecast to pass over the East Sea after landing on the Japanese city of Hiroshima earlier in the day, Seoul's weather agency said Thursday.


(Yonhap)

The typhoon was moving north at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour from about 290 kilometers east-southeast of Osaka, Japan, as of 3 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Typhoon Krosa is expected to move across Japan to the East Sea, passing near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.

KMA added the typhoon is expected to weaken as it travels through Japan. The agency plans to issue a typhoon warning for Dokdo and Ulleung, located 270 kilometers from the southeastern industrial city of Pohang.

Parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Provinces also experienced rainfall due to the influence of the typhoon, the agency added. (Yonhap)



