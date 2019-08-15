Go to Mobile Version

Luxury hotels introduce ‘K-cocktail’ drinks

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Aug 15, 2019 - 16:48
  • Updated : Aug 15, 2019 - 16:48

As more and more tourists join the trend and “go local,” more luxury hotels here are introducing cocktails infused with a Korean vibe.

The Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar, The Timber House, is getting ready to welcome guest bartender Demie Kim from Alice Cheongdam, a hip cocktail bar in southern Seoul. Kim will introduce guests to the “K-cocktails” that have earned him fame -- not to mention a prize at world-class cocktail competition La Maison Cointreau 2018. 

Bartender Demie Kim from Alice Cheongdam is famous for his “K-cocktails.” (Park Hyatt Seoul)

The bartender will present five cocktails inspired by Korean cuisine, including The Day After, made with dongchimi, or radish water kimchi; and Vivid Memory, made with sujeonggwa (cinnamon punch)-flavored ice.

Each drink costs 28,000 won ($23.05) and comes with dried kimchi and perilla leaf “chips.”

Other luxury hotels have introduced cocktails inspired by Korean culinary practices too, mostly through pop-up events.

The Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s Gourmet Bar held a cocktail class July 25 led by bartender Ahn Jun-hyuk. There Ahn prepared the Social Mule, a vodka-based cocktail that contains baesuk, or steamed pear.

The JW Mariott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s rooftop bar The Griffin hosted bartender Lee Dong-hwan on July 31, and Lee presented the whiskey-based Slow Walker featuring red bean flavoring, soy sauce and Korean grain syrup.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


