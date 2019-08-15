[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Seoul Fringe Festival is held annually to support indie culture by introducing various genres of artists and artworks. Festival-goers can explore the charm of dances, plays, music and more at festival venues throughout the city.The hours are from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Thursday until Aug.24. Admission fees are 30,000 won per day.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.seoulfringefestival.net) is only in Korean.Held annually since 2005, Everland’s summer festival is back with a variety of programs, such as water shows, light shows and other fun activities.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, visit www.everland.com.The Hangang Summer Festival, also called the Hangang Mongttang Festival, is a large-scale riverside cultural event.It consists of about 80 programs, including water leisure sports, a circus, a music concert, street performances, fire art and a night market, organized by the Hangang Project Headquarters and civic organizations.It is being held until Sunday.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (hangang.seoul.go.kr) is only in Korean.The Bucheon International Comic Festival features exhibits, an international comic fair, conferences, drawing shows and other hands-on programs for all visitors.The programs include Gyeonggi International Cosplay Festival, Comic Contents Fair, and Comic Contents Fair.The festival continues until Sunday, and is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean or English, visit the homepage at www.bicof.com.The Coex Aquarium is holding the Coex Aquarium Festa until Aug. 25.It features four themes: sharks, vacations, “Octonauts” and underwater performances.Visitors can get inside a “shark cage” installed outside a water tank to get the feel of diving in shark-infested waters.There will also be photo events and “Octonauts” underwater performances.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.coexaqua.com.