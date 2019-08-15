[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(US)Opened Aug.14Action, AdventureDirected by David LeitchEver since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham) first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever, these two sworn enemies will have to work together to stop him.(Korea)Opened Aug. 7Action, Drama, HistoryDirected by Won Sin-yeonIn Manchuria, the Japanese military forces are hunting down a handful of Korean liberation fighters. A group of militia led by young leader Jang-ha (Ryu Jun-yeol), sword-wielding Hae-cheol (Yoo Hae-jin) and sniper Byeong-gu (Jo Woo-jin) must lure the overwhelming number of Japanese soldiers into a valley near Fengwudong, where they will make a final stand to deliver a long-sought victory for their lost nation.(Korea)Opened July 31Action, ComedyDirected by Lee Sang-geunYong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young man struggling in the job market with no real marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act so he can get the family to safety.(US)Opened July 31Animation, Adventure, ComedyDirected by Chris Renaud and Jonathan del ValThis film continues the story of Max (Patton Oswalt) and his furry and feathered friends, who go about their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.