Moon names new vice finance minister, deputy chief of spy agency

NATIONAL

(Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in appointed a new vice finance minister and a deputy head of the state intelligence agency Wednesday as part of his work to install fresh faces into key posts in his third year in office.Kim Yong-beom, formerly a No. 2 official at the Financial Services Commission (FSC), was tapped as vice minister of economy and finance. Kim is known for expertise in the financial sector, having served at the finance ministry and the FSC for decades.Moon picked Choi Yong-hwan, ambassador to Israel, to serve as deputy head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to Cheong Wa Dae. Choi joined the NIS in 1984 and has also worked at South Korea's embassy in Washington DC. (Yonhap)