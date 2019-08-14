Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon names new vice finance minister, deputy chief of spy agency

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 14, 2019 - 16:15
  • Updated : Aug 14, 2019 - 16:18

President Moon Jae-in appointed a new vice finance minister and a deputy head of the state intelligence agency Wednesday as part of his work to install fresh faces into key posts in his third year in office.


(Cheong Wa Dae)

Kim Yong-beom, formerly a No. 2 official at the Financial Services Commission (FSC), was tapped as vice minister of economy and finance. Kim is known for expertise in the financial sector, having served at the finance ministry and the FSC for decades.

Moon picked Choi Yong-hwan, ambassador to Israel, to serve as deputy head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to Cheong Wa Dae. Choi joined the NIS in 1984 and has also worked at South Korea's embassy in Washington DC. (Yonhap)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114