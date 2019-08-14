Incheon Airport marks accumulated 700m passengers

To mark the milestone, the operator of South Korea’s main gateway held various events, including giving a round-trip ticket and a Turtle Ship made of pure gold to the 700 millionth passenger who arrived at Incheon Airport.
|IIAC CEO Koo Bon-hwan (left) poses with the 700 millionth passenger to arrive at Incheon Airport on Wednesday. (IIAC)
IIAC said the achievement of marking an accumulated 700 million passengers since its opening in March 2001 is meaningful, as it only took one year and five months to break the previous record of marking 600 million passengers in March 2018.
Buoyed by increasing travel demand, the number of passengers using Incheon Airport has grown rapidly, recording an average of 7.7 percent growth annually, according to the airport operator.
Last year, Incheon Airport was picked as one of the top five airports in the world, with the largest number of international passengers at 67.6 million.
