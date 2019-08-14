Go to Mobile Version

[Monitor] New jobs hit 18-month high in July in Korea

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Aug 14, 2019 - 16:45
  • Updated : Aug 14, 2019 - 16:45



The number of jobs added reached the highest level in 18 months in July, attributable to a rise in employment in the health care, food and leisure-related industries, data from Statistics Korea showed Wednesday.

The jobless rate was, however slightly up by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9 percent. also the highest for the same month in 19 years.

A total of 27.38 million were employed in the country, up 299,000 from a year earlier.

Overall, employment in the retail, wholesale and public sectors decreased, while new jobs were created in the health and social welfare sectors. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)


