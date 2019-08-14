[Newsmaker] Dismembered body found in Han River

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A dismembered body has been found in the lower reaches of the Han River in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, local police said Wednesday.According to Goyang Police Station, the bare torso of a dead man was found floating in the river near the southern-end of Magok Railway Bridge around 9:15 a.m. Monday by an employee of Hangang Operations Office. The body was missing its head and limbs.Police said the torso, presumed to belong to a man between his 20s and 50s, is believed to have been disposed not long ago, adding they are searching the nearby area for the missing body parts.Authorities have requested the National Forensic Service carry out an autopsy of the torso. They are also comparing the corpse with identities of people reported missing in the region.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)