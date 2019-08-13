[Graphic News] Arsenal signs Nicolas Pepe for record fee

SPORTS

Arsenal announced the signing of winger Nicolas Pepe from French side Lille in early August for a club-record fee reported to be 80 million euros ($87 million).The deal for the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international eclipses the 63.8 million euros spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018 as the Gunners add another attacking option to their ranks.Pepe becomes the most expensive African player ever and the joint-fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history, after Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. (AFP)