From left: National Trust for Cultural Heritage Chairman Kim Jong-kyu, Cultural Heritage Administration head Chung Jae-suk and Starbucks Coffee Korea CEO Song Ho-seob participate in an unveiling ceremony in Deoksugung Palace on Tuesday. (Starbucks Coffee Korea)

Starbucks Korea said Tuesday that it has donated a piece of handwriting by Korean independence activist Dosan Ahn Chang-ho during an event to support and protect independence patriots, their descendants and heritage.