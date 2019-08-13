Hyundai Mobis to supply homegrown radar, camera sensor for commercial vehicles

BUSINESS

(Hyundai Mobis)

South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis said Tuesday it will supply collision-warning features including radar and camera sensors, developed in-house, for Hyundai Motor’s commercial vehicles starting September.The forward-looking sensor and radar automatically detect objects that are up to 170 meters ahead, and reduce the speed of vehicles to avoid collision with other vehicles. Hyundai Motor is applying such driver-assist features in its commercial vehicles for the first time.Mobis’ forward-looking camera sensors use an algorithm that produces high-definition images and reliably analyzes the data, the company said. It expects to secure overseas orders of its homegrown technology, citing growing market needs over toughening safety regulations.The company also plans to develop other additional features needed for unmanned commercial vehicles by applying vehicle control technology using 5G networks.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)