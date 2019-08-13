[Graphic News] Applicants for Korean language test surpass 300,000

NATIONAL

The annual number of applicants for the state-run Test of Proficiency in Korean surpassed 300,000 for the first time last year, its administrator said.A total of 329,224 people across 76 countries applied for the Korean language test for non-native speakers and ethnic Koreans in 2018, according to an official in charge of TOPIK at the National Institute of International Education under the Ministry of Education.The figure marked a 13 percent increase from 290,638 in 2017 and was 120 times more than the 2,692 applicants in 1997, when it was first conducted. (Yonhap)