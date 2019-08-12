SKT launches animal-based AR app

BUSINESS

South Korea’s biggest mobile carrier SK Telecom will start providing augmented reality images of animals at public parks in Seoul, the company said Monday, as part of its efforts to boost popularity of advanced mobile network.



Starting from Tuesday, those visiting Olympic Park and Yeouido Park can see AR images of animals running around on their Android-based smartphones. The service is currently not available at Apple’s iPhone operating system, the company said.



The virtual images are brought back to life when the users place their smartphones near parks after downloading “Jump AR” app. Among the available animal images are cats, dogs, dragons and pandas.



“SKT is seeking to come up with its own AR-based hyperreality service to provide a unique experience and wider benefits,” said Executive Vice President Jeon Jin-soo, who leads the AR development division at SKT.





SK Telecom

According to the mobile carrier, which is investing heavily in AR contents to boost its mobile network popularity, the virtual zoo service involves advanced technologies to reduce gaps between AR images and reality.Chief among them is T Real Rendering, which enables the realistic depiction of virtual animals’ features and movements, SKT said. Through hyperrealistic and environmental rendering technologies, AR images can blend in with physical backgrounds.Starting from parks in Seoul, the virtual zoo service will be expanded across the country. Among those being considered are Boramae Park in Daejeon, Duryu Park in Daegu, and 5. 18 Memorial Park in Gwangju.