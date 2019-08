NATIONAL

Krka River in Krka National Park, Croatia (Yonhap)

Two tourists believed to be Koreans were reported to have been found dead at a national park in Croatia, according to Croatian media Sunday.The report said a man and a woman were found in the Krka River in the Krka National Park Sunday.Croatian public broadcaster HRT said the victims were Asian, while another broadcaster RTL identified them as South Koreans, and the woman’s age to be 21.The bodies have been moved to hospital for identification and to determine the cause of death.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com