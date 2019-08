NATIONAL

(KMA)

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck near the western inter-Korean sea border, South Korea's meteorological agency said Sunday.The temblor occurred at around 6:19 p.m. about 5 kilometers west-northwest of South Korea's northernmost island of Baengnyeong, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.The agency said the quake will have caused no damage.(Yonhap)