[Graphic News] Exports of cultural contents rise 8.4% in 2018

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Aug 11, 2019 - 16:56
  • Updated : Aug 11, 2019 - 16:56



South Korea’s exports of cultural contents increased 8.4 percent in 2018 from the previous year to $9.55 billion, a government report showed.

Last year’s growth came after annual average growth of 16 percent between 2014 and 2017, with exports of $5.27 billion in 2014, $5.66 billion in 2015, $6.08 billion in 2016 and $8.81 billion in 2017, according to the report on trends in the content industry released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency. (Yonhap)



