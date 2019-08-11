[Newsmaker] Kolmar Korea president resigns, apologizes for controversial video

BUSINESS

Yoon Dong-han, president of cosmetics and health care goods manufacturer Kolmar Korea, apologized and resigned Sunday after showing a controversial video praising Japan to employees last week.



During a press conference at Kolmar Korea’s headquarters in Seoul, Yoon said he deeply regretted his behavior and would take responsibility by resigning from the top post.



“I apologize to our clients for causing harm due to my wrong behavior, and also to customers who trusted Kolmar Korea products,” he said.





Kolmar Korea President Yoon Dong-han speaks during a press briefing in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)