Wesley Snipes to visit Korea for action film festival

ENTERTAINMENT

Wesley Snipes (Yonhap)

The ’90s action film icon Wesley Snipes will visit South Korea on Aug. 26 to attend the opening ceremony for the Chungbuk International Martial Arts and Action Film Festival, according to the organizers.Snipes will be accompanied by stunt coordinator and fight choreographer Chuck Jeffreys, with whom he has worked previously. The two will attend a press conference in Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, Aug. 29, and will attend the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. the same day.The actor will also take the stage at the ceremony as an award presenter.“The relationship between the two and (Korean stunt coordinator) Jung Doo-hong is what made their visit to Korea possible,” said an official representing the film festival. The festival will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2 and will present 50 films in eight categories.A Hollywood actor and certified martial artist, Snipes enjoyed his heyday in the 1990s and early 2000s, particularly with action films such as “Demolition Man” and the Marvel Comics-based “Blade” film trilogy.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)