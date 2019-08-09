S. Korean, US defense chiefs vow to support diplomacy for NK denuclearization

NATIONAL

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper agreed Friday to work together to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea despite Pyongyang's saber-rattling amid stalled nuclear talks.







US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (Yonhap)

During the defense talks held in Seoul, the defense chiefs "reaffirmed their commitments to supporting their diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace," according to their joint press release.Stressing the importance of continued and close coordination for such efforts, the two sides agreed to maintain communication as well as their steadfast alliance, which is crucial for the stabilization of the surrounding regions, the statement said.The nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February.Despite Washington's proposal for working-level talks, North Korea has rather threatened to seek "a new way" if South Korea and the US go ahead with their combined military exercise and has intensified its display of weapons in recent weeks by test-firing newly developed short-range ballistic missiles.On Monday, the allies kicked off their summertime exercise, which is meant to test South Korea's capabilities for the conditions-based transition of wartime operational control of combined forces from Washington to Seoul.Acknowledging progress toward the OPCON transfer, Jeong and Esper vowed to discuss the results of the initial operational capability test during their Security Consultative Meeting slated for later this year, according to the joint statement.At the beginning of the talks, Esper said, "(The US) will remain resolute in the enforcement of the U.N. Security Council resolutions until the North engages in the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."Noting that the allies are ready to defend themselves and create space for diplomacy, the Pentagon chief reiterated America's willingness "to engage diplomatically with North Korea to make progress on all commitments made in the Singapore joint statement to achieve those ends."Calling the Indo-Pacific region the US' priority theater, Esper also said that his visit to South Korea reaffirms the "ironclad" alliance, which is "the linchpin of peace and security" on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.Welcoming the Pentagon chief, Minister Jeong said their meeting carries a particular significance "at this very urgent moment in terms of the security situation on and surrounding the peninsula," citing North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, Japan's export restrictions on Seoul and a Russian warplane's violation of Korean airspace last month."I hope that the South Korean and the US defense authorities continue to cooperate closely to overcome such difficulties while maintaining the strong combined defense posture," Jeong said.It is not immediately clear if the two defense chiefs discussed other sensitive, key pending alliance issues, including the cost-sharing for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea and the US' possible request for South Korea's participation in the US-led coalition to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz off Iran.The US has pressured South Korea to increase its financial contribution to the cost of stationing American troops here.President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea is "a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense" provided by the USUnder this year's agreement, Seoul agreed to pay 1.04 trillion won ($915 million), a 8.2 percent on-year increase. With the deal set to expire at the end of the year, the two sides are expected to begin fresh negotiations soon.Ahead of the meeting with Jeong, Esper met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.Though there had been speculation that Esper may raise the issue, a foreign ministry official told reporters that the matter was not on the table.Also drawing attention is Esper's message regarding the fate of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo, amid the possibility of its abrogation following increased enmity between the two neighbors over Japan's export curbs.Some have also speculated that Esper may bring up the issue of the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles in South Korea after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia.Following his meeting with Jeong, Esper met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser.Esper is in South Korea for a two-day visit that started Thursday on the final leg of his five-nation trip to the Asia-Pacific region. He also visited Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Mongolia.Esper, who served as the secretary of the Army, was sworn in as the 27th secretary of defense last month after seven months of turmoil surrounding the top job at the Pentagon following James Mattis' resignation from the post in December. (Yonhap)