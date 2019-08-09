Chip expert Choi Ki-young nominated to lead ICT Ministry

BUSINESS

(Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in conducted a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday, nominating Choi Ki-young to lead the Ministry of Science and ICT.Choi, currently a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Seoul National University, is dubbed an expert in the fields of artificial intelligence and semiconductors.He has a bachelor’s degree in SNU, master’s from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and a doctorate from Stanford University.Within the field of electrical engineering, he specializes in computer and very-large-scale-integration systems, a form of chip design.In 2017, Choi headed the Neural Processing Research Center, a research center sponsored by Samsung Electronics to develop neuromorphic chips that mimic the inner work of a human brain.He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest association for electrical engineers.Choi will be replacing You Young-min, who has been heading the ministry since July 2017.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)