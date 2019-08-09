Female SNU professor nominated to head S. Korea’s antitrust watchdog

BUSINESS

FTC nominee Joh Sung-wook (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in has nominated Joh Sung-wook, a professor at Seoul National University, to lead South Korea’s antitrust watchdog, the presidential office said Friday.Joh, 55, will replace former head Kim Sang-jo, who is Moon’s chief policy secretary since June.Currently serving as professor at SNU Business School, Joh previously served as a non-executive member of the Financial Services Commission’s Securities & Futures Commission from April 2013 to April this year. She also taught at Korea University Business School from 2003 to 2005 after working as a researcher at the Korea Development Institute from 1997 to 2003.The nominee has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from SNU and completed a doctorate in economics at Harvard University. The FTC chief post is subject to parliamentary hearing.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)