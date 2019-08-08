[Graphic News] Netflix tops 1.8m users in S. Korea: data

NATIONAL

The number of South Korean users subscribing to the US video-streaming platform Netflix has nearly tripled on-year to surpass the 1.8 million mark, latest industry data showed.Netflix is estimated to have 1.84 million paid active streaming subscribers as of June, compared with 630,000 users during the same period a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp.The data showed that some 38 percent of Netflix users in the country are in their 20s, followed by 31 percent in their 30s and 15 percent in their 40s. (Yonhap)