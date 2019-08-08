Jeju police round up 30 illegal immigrants living together

Jeju Police Agency and Jeju Immigration Office said Thursday they had caught 30 Chinese illegal immigrants living together at a two-story home they had rented in Aewol, a neighborhood west of the city.
|(Yonhap)
Police said the 21 men and nine women, who range from those in their 20s to 50s, had been staying illegally for as long as four months while working at construction sites or farms.
Kim Hang-nyun, international crime investigation bureau chief at the provincial police agency, said the immigrants would be forced to move out of their home due to their illegal status.
Justice Ministry data released in February showed the number of illegal immigrants on Jeju Island to be around 13,450.
Foreigners are allowed to stay in Jeju without a visa for up to 30 days upon arrival.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)