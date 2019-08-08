Outdoor movie week begins Friday at Yeouido Hangang Park

NATIONAL

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

“Cinema Week,” featuring free outdoor screenings and talk shows, opens Friday at Yeouido Hangang Park.The nine-day event will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, with free movies to be screened at 8 p.m. each day.A preview screening of American musical drama film “Teen Spirit,” starring American actress Elle Fanning, takes place Friday.The lineup includes Korean film “Marathon” and foreign films “I Feel Pretty,” “A Street Cat Named Bob” and “Midnight in Paris.”A talk show on cinema will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 15, featuring actor Park Jung-min, who starred in 2018’s “Sunset in My Hometown.”The event will wrap up Aug. 17 with live performances of songs from 2013 musical comedy-drama film “Begin Again”By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)