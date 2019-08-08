Grand Hilton Seoul preps for Oktoberfest

The 14th Grand Hilton Seoul Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 7 at the hotel’s Convention Center, ahead of Oktoberfest, the famed beer festival held in Munich, Germany.
General Manager Bernhard Brender, who is from Germany, has hosted the hotel’s event since 2007, inviting more than 1,000 guests each year.
|Grand Hilton Seoul Oktoberfest (Grand Hilton Seoul)
The festival features a German buffet, including homemade sausages, schweinshaxe -- roasted pork knuckle -- and pretzels. This year, two types of German traditional handmade draft beer, Grevensteiner and Veltins Pilsner, will be available.
On the day of the event, Anton Band will perform, and the hotel’s staff will be dressed in traditional German costumes. Prizes, including Lufthansa tickets to Germany, will be offered.
The hotel has also prepared a package deal, including two tickets for its Oktoberfest event worth 300,000 won, one night’s stay in a room and late checkout at 2 p.m. Access to the fitness center, swimming pool and sauna are available free of charge.
The package is available Sept. 6-8, with prices starting at 294,000 won.
Tickets costs 150,000 won per person. For more information, visit Grand Hilton Seoul’s website at www.grandhiltonseoul.com or call (02) 2287-7456 for reservations.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)