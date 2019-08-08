[Newsmaker] Interior Ministry puts brakes on Seoul City plans for Gwanghwamun makeover

In a request sent July 30, the ministry said a public consensus must be reached before the plans could be put into action and asked that civic groups be involved in the process, citing “negative public opinion.”
The proposal submitted by the city would affect part of the central government complex, located about 400 meters from the square. The ministry, which manages government buildings, has opposed it since day one.
In January, when Seoul first announced the plan, then-Interior Minister Kim Bu-gyeom said “Seoul city’s blueprint (for the square) is completely unacceptable.”
The ministry and the municipality have held working-level talks over the months, but have reached no agreement to date.
This latest move by the ministry will likely preclude Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon from pushing ahead with his plan to have the square renewed by May 2021, before the end of his third term.
In a press briefing Thursday morning, Seoul called the ministry’s objections “hard to understand,” saying the city had done its best “to accommodate (the Interior Ministry’s) requests as much as possible.”
|This digital creation shows the new Gwanghwamun Square envisioned by the Seoul Metropolitan Government under a proposal submitted in January. The new square would be 3.7 times larger, with more space both above and below ground. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)