[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Yong-nam (Jo Jung-suk) is a young man struggling in the job market with no real marketable skills. At his mother’s 70th birthday party, he runs into Ui-ju (Im Yoon-ah), an old crush from his college rock-climbing club. Then, a terrorist attack in a nearby building forces Yong-nam to act so he can get the family to safety.In Manchuria, the Japanese military forces are hunting down a handful of Korean liberation fighters. A group of militia led by young leader Jang-ha (Ryu Jun-yeol), sword-wielding Hae-cheol (Yoo Hae-jin) and sniper Byeong-gu (Jo Woo-jin) must lure the overwhelming number of Japanese soldiers into a valley near Fengwudong, where they will make a final stand to deliver a long-sought victory for their lost nation.Park Yong-hu (Park Seo-joon) is an MMA champion whose father’s untimely death imbued him with cynicism and shattered his faith in religion. But when a scar mysteriously appears on his hand out of the blue, he seeks advice from Vatican-sent priest and exorcist Father Ahn (Ahn Sung-ki).This film continues the story of Max (Patton Oswalt) and his furry and feathered friends, who go about their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.