[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli presents a stylish afternoon tea set consisting of desserts that resemble fashion items.On top of their choice of coffee or tea, customers can enjoy either a blue high-heeled shoe or a pink clutch bag, both made out of chocolate, along with other miniature sweets in the shape of a lipstick, a perfume bottle and other accessories.Also included in the set are “fatcarons,” or thick macarons stuffed with extra cream, miniature scones, open-faced sandwiches and finger foods.The tea set is available on weekends from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It costs 40,000 won per person.For inquiries or reservations, call the Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge cafe Gallery presents a peach-themed dessert menu for the summer.The peach afternoon tea set features coffee or tea and a variety of finger foods served on a three-tier tray, including peach-flavored scones, panna cota and pavlova. It costs 40,000 won on weekdays and 50,000 won on weekends.The peach bingsu, priced at 38,000 won, is topped with fresh peaches, white chocolate peach mousse, white chocolate and almond crumbs.For more information, call (02) 799-8165.The Grand Hilton Seoul presents the Oktoberfest package for the hotel’s German beer festival, which is coming up Sept. 7.For this year’s event, German traditional handmade beer Grevensteiner and Veltins Pilsner will be on tap, along with German foods schweinshaxe and pretzels.The package includes two Oktoberfest tickets worth 300,000 won, a one-night stay and late check-out at 2 p.m.The package is available Sept. 6-7 or Sept. 7-8 at the starting price of 294,000 won.For more information, call the Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-7456.To beat the heat this summer, a cool pool party at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s rooftop swimming pool is a good option.The weekly pool parties, arranged by Listen Company at the rooftop swimming pool and garden, offer EDM and hip-hop music.Parties take place every Saturday in August from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is 20,000 won and includes a welcome drink. Hotel guests can enter free of charge (welcome drink not included).For more information, call the Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas has released its signature handcrafted beer, ArtWeizen, on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.The full-bodied beer, which has a deep golden shade, is served in an exclusive glass that resembles the letter “I,” the initial of the hotel.ArtWeizen is available at the Lobby Lounge and other restaurants, except for the Grand Deli. At the Lobby Lounge, the beer can be paired with an organic vegan burger.A glass of ArtWeizen is available for 19,000 won, or 52,000 won with a Beyond Burger.For more information, call the Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.