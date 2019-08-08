Go to Mobile Version

Moon to hold meeting with economy advisory group over Japan's export curbs

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 8, 2019 - 09:33
  • Updated : Aug 8, 2019 - 09:33

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting of the presidential advisory group Thursday to discuss the government's response to Japan's export restrictions, Cheong Wa Dae said.

It will be the first time for Moon to host a meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council since Dec. last year.


(Yonhap)

The session is aimed at pooling wisdom on ways to cope with Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions against Seoul.

Economy-related ministers and key presidential aides, including Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Kim Sang-jo, Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff for policy, will also take part.

A day earlier, Japan promulgated its last week's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners, a follow-up to its July 4 imposition of export curbs of high-tech materials. (Yonhap)





