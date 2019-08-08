Moon to hold meeting with economy advisory group over Japan's export curbs

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in will hold a meeting of the presidential advisory group Thursday to discuss the government's response to Japan's export restrictions, Cheong Wa Dae said.It will be the first time for Moon to host a meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council since Dec. last year.The session is aimed at pooling wisdom on ways to cope with Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions against Seoul.Economy-related ministers and key presidential aides, including Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and Kim Sang-jo, Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff for policy, will also take part.A day earlier, Japan promulgated its last week's decision to remove South Korea from a list of trusted trading partners, a follow-up to its July 4 imposition of export curbs of high-tech materials. (Yonhap)