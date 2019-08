WORLD

(AP)

A South Korean mountain climber has died after falling during a climb on the famous Matterhorn peak in Switzerland, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.The unidentified climber fell to his death at a height of about 3,700 meters (12,140 feet) while returning to base after having decided to leave a fellow Korean who was also climbing the mountian, AP said, citing local police.Swiss police said an investigation into the death was under way, according to the report. (Yonhap)