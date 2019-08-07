Fire in Anseong put out after injuring 11

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A fire at a box factory in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, was extinguished early Wednesday, 12 hours after it broke out, injuring two firefighters and nine others.According to the Gyeonggi-do Fire Department, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at the two-story manufacturing building with a single underground floor. It was completely put out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.Authorities said the fire was started by an explosion inside the fuel tank located on the basement floor.The fire department said that although the main part of the fire was contained in 30 minutes, firefighters had trouble containing other fires at the site due to explosive substances inside the semiconductor detergent storage on the basement floor.The 11 injured people were treated at the hospital.Authorities are set to inspect the site to identify the cause of the fire and check whether placing semiconductor detergents inside the building does not violate related laws.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)