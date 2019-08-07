N. Korea says it fired new missiles in warning against allies' joint exercise

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea said Wednesday it tested new tactical guided missiles under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in the firing of two projectiles into the East Sea the previous day in a warning against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States that kicked off earlier this week.On Tuesday, North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the fourth such launch in less than two weeks. They flew about 450 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff."Two tactical guided missiles launched at the operational airfield in the western area of the country flew across the sky over the capital area and the central inland region of the country to precisely hit the targeted islet in the East Sea," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.The launches came a day after South Korea and the United States kicked off joint military exercises.After watching the launches, Kim said its "military action would be an occasion to send an adequate warning to the joint military drill now under way by the US and South Korean authorities."A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday slammed the ongoing drill as a violation of peace agreements South Korea and the US signed with the North and said Pyongyang could seek a "new road" if such "hostile military moves" continue. (Yonhap)