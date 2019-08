ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Hee-chul, left, and Momo (Yonhap)

Kim Hee-chul of Super Junior and Momo of Twice have denied rumors that they are dating.A local media outlet reported Tuesday that Kim and Momo have been in a relationship for two years after first meeting through a TV entertainment show in 2017.However, both sides quickly sent out official statements refuting the claim.Kim’s agency S.M. Entertainment said, “The two are close only as co-workers in the industry,” while Twice’s label JYP Entertainment called the rumors “groundless.”By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)