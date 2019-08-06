Kospi dips under 1,900 for first time in 3 years

BUSINESS

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi dipped below the 1,900 mark for the first time in three years Tuesday, with risks stemming from the ongoing trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, the intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing, and Pyongyang’s latest missile launches pushing the market down.



The Kospi fell 1.51 percent from the previous trading to close at 1,917.5. It rebounded slightly after falling to 1,891.81 in the early trading hours.





(Yonhap)