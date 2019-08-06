Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

UN report: North Korea cyber experts raised up to $2 billion

By AP
  • Published : Aug 6, 2019 - 10:25
  • Updated : Aug 6, 2019 - 11:46

A panel monitoring UN sanctions says North Korean cyber experts have illegally raised money for the country's weapons of mass destruction programs "with total proceeds to date estimated at up to $2 billion.''

The experts said in a new report to the Security Council that North Korea is using cyberspace "to launch increasingly sophisticated attacks to steal funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to generate income.''


(AP)

Cryptocurrency exchanges deal in virtual money like bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.

According to the report's summary, seen Monday by The Associated Press, North Korea is using cyber means "to illegally force the transfer of funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges, launder stolen proceeds, and generate income in evasion of financial sanctions.''

The experts said North Korea is also continuing illicit ship-to-ship transfers. (AP)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114