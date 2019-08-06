Phil Mickelson commits to S. Korea's lone PGA Tour event

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson has committed to playing in the lone PGA Tour stop in South Korea this fall.Mickelson, who ranks ninth all time with 44 PGA Tour wins, will play at the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges from Oct. 17-20 at the Club at Nine Bridges on the resort island of Jeju, the local tournament organizers announced Tuesday.This will be Mickelson's first appearance in South Korea since the Presidents Cup held in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, in Oct. 2015. The American star tied for the team lead with Zach Johnson with 3 1/2 points, helping the US past the International Team 15 1/2 to 14 1/2.In a statement released by the organizing committee, Mickelson said he was looking forward to seeing enthusiastic golf fans in South Korea again.Already a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Mickelson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February this year and is currently ranked No. 2 on the career money list with over $90 million, behind only Tiger Woods.Last month, world No. 1 and defending champion Brooks Koepka announced he'll be back at the CJ Cup, which will be in its third edition this year. (Yonhap)