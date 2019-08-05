South Korea advises citizens to avoid sites of rightist rallies in Japan

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea is sending text message advisories to its nationals visiting Japan to avoid places where anti-South Korea protests may take place amid rising diplomatic tensions, the foreign ministry said Monday.“We have been keeping close tabs on any moves, given that there could be anti-Korea rallies by ultra-right groups in Japan,” a ministry official said. “We will consider taking follow-up measures, such as putting up a post on the ministry‘s consular website or sending additional messages.”Seoul-Tokyo relations soured when Japan slapped restrictive measures on South Korea-bound exports last month. Seoul views the curbs as retaliation for South Korean court decisions that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. (Yonhap)